Twilight on the Mountain Beach Party

Chateau Morrisette-Nancy Morrisette Festival Field 3641 Black Ridge Road, Floyd, Virginia 24091

Twilight on the Mountain Beach party welcomes America's Premier Beach Band the Catalinas. Dance to the sounds of the beach in a mountain breeze! Admission includes onsite parking, select Chateau Morrisette wine tastings, and entertainment. Beer, wine, and food offered for sale.

Chateau Morrisette-Nancy Morrisette Festival Field 3641 Black Ridge Road, Floyd, Virginia 24091
