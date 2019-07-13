Twilight on the Mountain Beach Party
Chateau Morrisette-Nancy Morrisette Festival Field 3641 Black Ridge Road, Floyd, Virginia 24091
Twilight on the Mountain Beach party welcomes America's Premier Beach Band the Catalinas. Dance to the sounds of the beach in a mountain breeze! Admission includes onsite parking, select Chateau Morrisette wine tastings, and entertainment. Beer, wine, and food offered for sale.
Info
Chateau Morrisette-Nancy Morrisette Festival Field 3641 Black Ridge Road, Floyd, Virginia 24091 View Map