Twin Valleys Roller Derby
to
Berglund Special Events Center 710 Williamson Rd NE, Roanoke, Virginia 24016
×
Twin Valley Roller Derby
Twin Valley Roller Derby June 3rd
Twin Valleys Roller Derby, Roanoke and New River Valleys premier competitive roller derby team is so happy to begin our first season at home since pre-covid!
We will have Angels of Assisi at our season opener with some adorable adoptable pets!
Bring your whole family and help us kick off our home season!
Info
Berglund Special Events Center 710 Williamson Rd NE, Roanoke, Virginia 24016
Sports