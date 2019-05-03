UBU Honors - Elevated Heirs of Royalty

Berglund Performing Arts Theatre 710 Williamson Rd NE, Roanoke, Virginia 24016

This years’ UBU experience will be unforgettable. The VIP preshow will offer soulful sounds, food, and a chance to mingle with some of our honorees. Starting at 6:00P.M., let your star power shine on the red carpet. Once the event begins, sit back and get ready for an astounding night of citizen recognition and awesome entertainment. Entertainment features Dove, Stellar, and Grammy-nominated artists.

Take this journey with us and become elevated!

540-853-5483
