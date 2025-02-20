Uncovering & Honoring Hollins Community History: A Community-Centered Approach

× Expand Roanoke Public Libraries Uncovering & Honoring Hollins Community History

Join researcher and Hollins University Alumna, Brittney Flowers, and learn about the Hollins Community Memory Project, a research initiative dedicated to preserving and honoring the history of families from the Hollins Community—a community whose ancestors were enslaved by Hollins University’s founder and those closely associated with the institution. Through their resilience and labor, these individuals helped build and shape the university while creating a rich, historic community of their own.

Attendees will gain insight into the project's collaborative and respectful approach to ethical storytelling practices, emphasizing accountability, transparency, and restorative research.