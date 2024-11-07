× Expand Moss Arts Center at Virginia Tech

Co-presented by the School of Performing Arts and the Moss Arts Center

The United States Air Force Heritage of America Band is proud to present Heritage Brass, a pioneering symphonic brass ensemble. Bringing the military tradition of brass and percussion to the concert stage, Heritage Brass presents programs that are both exhilarating and intimate. Comprised of 10 brass players and a percussionist, the ensemble presents a diverse repertoire, featuring orchestral transcriptions, patriotic favorites, jazz standards, new compositions, and distinctive arrangements.

This is the first performance by the United States Air Force Heritage Brass at the Moss Arts Center.