United Way of Roanoke Valley Golf Classic

Hanging Rock Golf Club 1500 Red Lane, Salem, Virginia 24153

SCHEDULE

  • 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM: Check-in, Raffle Tickets, Drivings Range, Putting Green, Lunch
  • 1:15 PM: Welcome
  • 1:30 PM: Shotgun Start
  • 6:00 PM: Awards Presentation
  • This year's golf classic tournament will be a 4-person captain's choice format.

Registration includes:

  • 18-hole round of golf
  • Free range balls
  • Lunch
  • Beer ticket
  • Swag bag

There will also be:

  • 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place winners, including a trophy for the first place winner
  • Competitions for the longest drive and closest to pin
  • A 50/50 raffle and various prize raffles

Info

Charity & Fundraisers, Sports
540-777-4204
