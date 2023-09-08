United Way of Roanoke Valley Golf Classic
Hanging Rock Golf Club 1500 Red Lane, Salem, Virginia 24153
United Way of Roanoke Valley
SCHEDULE
- 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM: Check-in, Raffle Tickets, Drivings Range, Putting Green, Lunch
- 1:15 PM: Welcome
- 1:30 PM: Shotgun Start
- 6:00 PM: Awards Presentation
- This year's golf classic tournament will be a 4-person captain's choice format.
Registration includes:
- 18-hole round of golf
- Free range balls
- Lunch
- Beer ticket
- Swag bag
There will also be:
- 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place winners, including a trophy for the first place winner
- Competitions for the longest drive and closest to pin
- A 50/50 raffle and various prize raffles
Info
Charity & Fundraisers, Sports