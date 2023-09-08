United Way of Roanoke Valley Golf Classic

× Expand United Way of Roanoke Valley

SCHEDULE

11:00 AM - 1:00 PM: Check-in, Raffle Tickets, Drivings Range, Putting Green, Lunch

Check-in, Raffle Tickets, Drivings Range, Putting Green, Lunch 1:15 PM: Welcome

Welcome 1:30 PM: Shotgun Start

Shotgun Start 6:00 PM: Awards Presentation

Awards Presentation This year's golf classic tournament will be a 4-person captain's choice format.

Registration includes:

18-hole round of golf

Free range balls

Lunch

Beer ticket

Swag bag

There will also be: