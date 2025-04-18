Update: Light of the World, J.S. Bach's Motet
to
First Evangelical Presbyterian 2101 Jefferson Street , Roanoke, Virginia 24014
The Last Supper, Jean Baptiste de Champaigne
J.S. Bach's exquisite motet, Jesu, meine Freude (BWV 227) will be shared.
The Roanoque Baroque Chamber Choir and the Roanoque Baroque Chamber Strings performance will be woven into a reading of the Passion of Jesus from the Gospel of St. Mark.
