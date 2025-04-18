Update: Light of the World, J.S. Bach's Motet

First Evangelical Presbyterian 2101 Jefferson Street , Roanoke, Virginia 24014

J.S. Bach's exquisite motet, Jesu, meine Freude (BWV 227) will be shared.

The Roanoque Baroque Chamber Choir and the Roanoque Baroque Chamber Strings performance will be woven into a reading of the Passion of Jesus from the Gospel of St. Mark.

540-632-2780
