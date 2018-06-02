US Coast Guard Band Concert

The United States Coast Guard Band is the premier band representing the United States Coast Guard and the Department of Homeland Security. The 55-member ensemble is based at the US Coast Guard Academy in New London, Connecticut and appears frequently in Washington, DC at presidential and cabinet level functions on formal and informal occasions. In addition to performing hundreds of concert tours around the nation, the Band also tours internationally and has performed at some our nation's most prestigious venues.

This free concert is open to the public and will include a broad spectrum of music, from wind ensemble classics to swinging jazz charts.

Tickets are available at the Roanoke College Colket Information desk or online at:

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-united-states-coast-guard-band-tickets-45116258945

A limit of 6 ticket per person please.

Doors open at 6:15 p.m.

Please be seated by 6:45 p.m.

Non-ticketed stand by seating, if available, begins at 6:45 p.m

The United States Coast Guard Band was organized in 1925 with the assistance of the United States Navy Band, the New York Philharmonic and former director of the United States Marine Band. In 1965, President Lyndon B. Johnson signed congressional legislation resulting in the Coast Guard Band becoming the permanent, official musical representative of the nation's oldest continuous seagoing service. This established the Coast Guard Band as one of our nation's premier service bands.

Today, Lieutenant Commander Adam Williamson serves as the Band's seventh Director, carrying out the mission of promoting public goodwill through unwavering dedication to the highest levels of musical performance, preserving and honoring the heritage, history and traditions of the national and service, and supporting official Coast Guard functions.