USAF Heritage Brass Band

The United States Air Force Heritage of America Band is proud to present Heritage Brass, a pioneering symphonic brass ensemble. Bringing the military tradition of brass and percussion to the concert stage, Heritage Brass presents programs that are both exhilarating and intimate.

Representing Air Force professionals serving across the globe, Heritage Brass showcases the service’s excellence and precision in every performance throughout the eastern seaboard, from South Carolina to Maine. Comprised of ten brass players and percussion, the ensemble maintains a rigorous performance schedule presenting a diverse repertoire featuring orchestral transcriptions, patriotic favorites, jazz standards, new compositions and distinctive arrangements. Whether performing in a concert hall, an educational venue, a large sporting event, or in support of a military function, their innovative approach allows them to perform both as a large symphonic group and an intimate chamber ensemble.

As professional Airman-musicians, Heritage Brass is committed to inspiring our American public, communicating our Air Force Core Values, and honoring our nation’s veteran’s through the power of music. They are proud to represent our nation’s Airmen who fly, fight, and win in air, space, and cyberspace.