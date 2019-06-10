USAF Heritage of America Band Community Concert

As we prepare for Flag Day on June 14th, we proudly host the renowned USAF Heritage of America Band on our stage. This free concert is open to everyone. We hope you'll join us. The United States Air Force Heritage of America Band has a rich history of inspiring hearts and minds, building and sustaining American patriotism, and enhancing esprit de corps in the United States Air Force. It was one of the original Army Air Corps bands, created by order of the Secretary of War on October 1, 1941 and assigned to Barksdale Field, Louisiana. In June 1946, after a short stay at Brooks Field, Texas, the band arrived at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, its current home. In recent years, the mission of Air Force Bands has become an expeditionary one. The Blue Aces were among the first groups to tour Southwest Asia and the Horn of Africa to support coalition and Joint forces serving in the Global War on Terrorism.