USAF Heritage Winds

This is a ticketed event. You must have a ticket. Get your tickets online, or at the Box Office.

Heritage Winds is the wind component of the United States Air Force Heritage of America Band at Langley AFB, VA. As professional Airman-musicians, the members of Heritage Winds are dedicated to using the power of music to honor our veterans, inspire patriotism, communicate the Air Force story, and recruit those who are interested in serving our nation.

Heritage Winds offers innovative programming that covers a wide array of musical styles. The ensemble embraces the full range of the quintet and larger wind group repertoire, while also exploring various instrument combinations. The creative use of ensemble and instrumentation, combined with new arrangements and compositions, ensures that Heritage Winds provides audiences with a unique concert experience.