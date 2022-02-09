Voting Begins in UScellular’s 15th Annual Black History Month Art Contest

ROANOKE, Va. (Feb. 9, 2022) –Voting is now open in Uscellular’s 15th Annual Black History Month Art Contest with Boys & Girls Clubs of Southwest Virginia that has clubs in Salem, Rocky Mount, Christiansburg, Shawsville and Eastern Montgomery. Voting is available online and members of community clubs can go to https://newsroom.uscellular.com/2022-uscellular-black-history-month-art-contest-voting-begins to vote for their favorite piece of original art.

This year, UScellular introduced an exciting new element to the contest. For the first time, Boys & Girls Club members were encouraged to create their original pieces of artwork in recognition of influential Black STEM icons, including historical figures, world leaders, scientists and educators. Ten finalists were chosen by representatives from the Boys & Girls Club and local UScellular leaders based on creativity, quality, interpretation, clarity of theme and overall impression.

Voting will remain open until February 28, and anyone 18 or older can vote for their favorite. The finalists’ artwork is also digitally displayed in stores at select locations:

UScellular

1420 West Main Street

Salem, VA 24153

UScellular

832 Tanyard Rd.

Rocky Mount, VA 24151

UScellular

4760 Valley View Blvd, Ste. 30

Roanoke, VA 24012

UScellular

103 Conston Ave.

Christiansburg, VA 24073

The top three vote-getters will be announced in March and prizes include gift cards in the following amounts:

$500 for 1st Place

$200 for 2nd Place

$150 for 3rd Place

“We are thrilled to work with Boys & Girls Clubs of Southwest Virginia on this contest to help honor Black STEM icons and showcase youth in our community,” said Brandi McCune, interim director of sales for UScellular in the Mid-Atlantic. “This year’s art highlights the artistic talent among the Club members, while giving them a chance to learn more about the impact Black people have made in STEM. We encourage the community to check out the art and vote online.”

The public can vote for their favorite artwork by going to https://newsroom.uscellular.com/

UScellular is focused on addressing gaps in STEM education and is committed to connecting more than 200,000 of tomorrow’s innovators each year with the resources they need today to help shape future opportunities. For more information about UScellular’s corporate social responsibility initiatives, please go to https://newsroom.uscellular.com/community/ .

No Purchase Necessary. Entrants who are minors must have parental consent to participate in the Contest. Official Contest Rules, including full entry details and Finalist and Winner selection criteria/voting are available by email request to USCDLMediaRelations@uscellular.com.

