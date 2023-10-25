Using Healthy Habits and Nutrition to Lower Cancer Risk - Free Luncheon & Discussion

× Expand Jessica Yopp BC Awareness Event social graphic - 1 Using Health Habits and Nutrition to Lower Cancer Risk - A Free Luncheon and Panel Discussion

”Using Healthy Habits and Nutrition to Lower Cancer Risk,” a panel discussion in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, will be hosted in room 709 of the Virginia Tech Roanoke Center (108 N. Jefferson Street, Roanoke, VA) on Wednesday, October 25, 2023, from 12:00 a.m.-1:30 p.m. The event is free, open to the public, and will include presentations and discussions with healthcare experts and local cancer overcomers. Sponsored by Virginia Tech Roanoke Center, Roanoke Higher Education Center, Carilion Clinic, and Blue Ridge Cancer Care.

A healthy lunch will be provided for each attendee, as well as giveaways and take-home information about nutrition and cancer prevention. Attendees are encouraged to interact and ask questions of the panel.

Registration: https://virginiatech.questionpro.com/VTRCBreastCancer

Panel Participants:

Mary P. Bird – Senior Director of Dining and Nutrition at Carilion Clinic and breast cancer survivor

Elizabeth Christman – Physician Assistant, Certified at Blue Ridge Cancer Care

Meredith Kantsios – Clinical Dietician at Carilion Clinic

Dennise Lopez – Director of Clinical Nutrition Services at Carilion Clinic

Angel McLean – Nursing student at Virginia Western Community College and breast cancer survivor

Sally McQuinn – Assistant Director of Virginia Tech Roanoke Center and breast cancer survivor