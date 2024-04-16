Using Virginia529 to Pay for K-12 Tuition

Join this free information session to learn a variety of ways to achieve your education savings goals and how Virginia529 can help. As a bonus for attending the webinar, you'll receive a $25 gift code to open a new Invest529 account.

In less than one hour, you’ll learn how to:

• Save for private or religious K-12 education

• Take advantage of tax-free earnings and the VA state tax deduction

• Use your account and make withdraws

• Meet your savings goals

Education & Learning, Health & Wellness, Parents
