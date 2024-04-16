Using Virginia529 to Pay for K-12 Tuition
Virtual Event Roanoke, Virginia
$25 gift code from Virginia529
Join this free information session to learn a variety of ways to achieve your education savings goals and how Virginia529 can help. As a bonus for attending the webinar, you'll receive a $25 gift code to open a new Invest529 account.
In less than one hour, you’ll learn how to:
• Save for private or religious K-12 education
• Take advantage of tax-free earnings and the VA state tax deduction
• Use your account and make withdraws
• Meet your savings goals
