VACTE/ATE Education Conference

Roanoke College - Colket Student Center - Wortmann Ballroom 219 College Lane, Roanoke, Virginia 24153

The Virginia Association of Colleges of Teacher Education, in conjunction with the Association of Teacher Educators in Virginia, will team up to host the biannual conference at Roanoke College. Attendees will include Virginia General Assembly representatives, deans and directors of teacher education programs throughout the state and representatives from the Virginia Department of Education.

This conference is sponsored by Roanoke's Education Department. Pre-registration is required. For more information contact Dr. Maria Stallions at stallions@roanoke.edu.

540-375-2333
please enable javascript to view
