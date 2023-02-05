× Expand Jump into Mystery Jump into Mystery

Join Jump into Mystery on Sunday 2/5/23 at 6pm for A Valentine to Die For Murder Mystery Dinner at Well Hung Vineyard. This will be an interactive murder mystery event where you will play a character, solve clues, and interrogate all of the suspects. You will laugh, talk, eat, and drink. In the end you will decide who committed the crime using your detective skills. Tickets are $30 to participate in the murder mystery and buy food separately. Or bundle the ticket with dinner, including your meal and a glass of wine, for just $65. Everyone will get their character role at the event. Everyone in your group will need a separate ticket to attend and tickets are non-refundable. This is an adults only event and will last from 6pm until 9pm. Please arrive between 5:30 and 5:45 to get checked in. The game will start at 6pm.

For Tickets: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/a-valentine-to-die-for-murder-mystery-dinner-tickets-505487104537