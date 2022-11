Valentine Dreams - Roanoke Symphony Orchestra

× Expand Roanoke Symphony Orchestra

Love is in the air with a night of Valentines Dreams. Join us for a romantic evening of music with guest pianist Marika Bournaki.

Performances on Saturday, February 11 (7:30pm - 9:00pm) and Sunday, February 12 (3:00pm - 4:30pm)

Marika Bournaki, piano

David Stewart Wiley, conductor

Mozart: Piano Concerto No. 23 in A Major K. 488

Tchaikovsky: Symphony No. 1 in G minor, Op. 13 ,“Winter Daydreams”