Valentine Murder Mystery Fundraiser, 2/8/25, 6PM, McClain’s at First & Main, Blacksburg

× Expand Jump into Mystery Jump into Mystery

Join Jump into Mystery at McClain's at First & Main, in Blacksburg, VA on February 8, 2025 from 6:00-9:00 PM for a valentine themed murder mystery fundraiser for the Gaye Y. Whitaker Memorial Fund. This is an interactive murder mystery event where you will play a character, solve clues, and interrogate all of the suspects. You will laugh, talk, eat, and drink. In the end you will decide who committed the crime using your detective skills. Tickets are $50 per person and include the game, dinner, and non-alcoholic beverages. A bartender will be on hand for any alcohol purchases. Everyone will get their character role at the event. Everyone in your group will need a separate ticket to attend and tickets are non-refundable. This event is limited to those 18 years of age and up and we ask that you arrive between 5:30 and 5:45 PM to get checked in.

For tickets:

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/valentine-murder-mystery-fundraiser-tickets-1106421890659