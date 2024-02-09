Valentine Murder Mystery- Jump into Mystery at Fables & Feathers Winery

× Expand Jump into Mystery, LLC Fables & Feathers - 1 Jump into Mystery, LLC

Join Jump into Mystery on Friday 2/9/24 at 6pm for a murder mystery with a Valentine theme. This will be an interactive murder mystery event where you will play a character, solve clues, and interrogate all of the suspects. You will laugh, talk, eat, and drink. In the end you will decide who committed the crime using your detective skills. Early bird tickets will be $30 per person through 12/31/23 and will then be $35 per person. Wine and beer will be available for purchase throughout the event, but are not included in the ticket. There will also be an option to purchase an Italian buffet dinner- pasta, meatballs, bread, salad and dessert for $20 per person at 5:30pm at the winery before the murder mystery event. Everyone will get their character role at the event. Everyone in your group will need a separate ticket to attend and tickets are non-refundable. This is an adults only event and will last from 6pm until 9pm. This event will be held upstairs in the private event space and is accessed by stairs only. All participants are asked to please arrive and check in at 5:30pm if you are purchasing the meal.