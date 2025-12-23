VALENTINE MURDER MYSTERY AT WELL HUNG VINEYARD-ROANOKE 2/15/26 AT 5PM

× Expand Jump into Mystery Jump into Mystery

Join Jump into Mystery on Sunday 12/15/26, at 5pm for a Valentine themed whodunnit at Well Hung Vineyard, in Roanoke, VA. This will be an interactive murder mystery event where you will play a character, solve clues, and interrogate all of the suspects. You will laugh, talk, eat, and drink. Make new friends while you decide who committed the crime, using your detective skills. Early bird tickets are $30 per person through 1/4/26 and will then be $35 per person. Food and wine will be available for purchase but are not included in the ticket. Everyone will get their character role at the event. Everyone in your group will need a separate ticket to attend and tickets are non-refundable. This is an adults only event. All participants are asked to please arrive and check in between 4:30pm and 4:45pm to grab food and drinks, as the game will start promptly at 5pm.

For Tickets: https://jumpintomystery.com/shop/ols/products/well-hung-vineyard