Valentine's Carriage Rides

× Expand Kate Nipper Carriage Rides throughout Draper

Treat your Valentine to a romantic carriage ride through Draper, a buffet diner, live violin music, and other special romantic surprises… 🐴🎩❤️💑

Time reserved is the time of carriage ride - you may join us for dinner anytime between 5PM and 8PM. Ticket includes dinner and dessert for two, carriage ride for two people, violinist, and a single rose (gratuity is not included). Each ride is allotted 15 minutes, and will seat 6 people (or 3 couples).

Tickets are $99/couple

Private carriage ride can be purchased for an additional $30.

Other add-ons include:

Chocolate covered strawberries $6

Wine Tasting from Iron Heart Winery $10.

Please call (540) 994 - 5659 to reserve add-ons! Last seating for dinner is 7:45PM.

Call to book (540) 994-5659 ext. 4 or visit us online:

https://app.acuityscheduling.com/schedule.php?owner=18715601&appointmentType=12604549&fbclid=IwAR0D8L7IZgVAEkxz1dWT4xt7-0jfGiHbYEvE_DjT9eafF-EnWLHmdL8GkKY