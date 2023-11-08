× Expand Mark Quiner Mark Quiner

Join us for an evening with Mark Quiner for his talk on "Do Values Matter?"

Mark Quiner is an experienced group facilitator with over 40 years of experience. He currently serves as director of NCSL’s Center for Ethics in Government, whose mission is to restore trust and confidence in representative government by promoting responsible behavior in legislatures and educating the public on the importance of the legislative process. Previously, Quiner was the acting director of the Wyoming Legislative Service Office, where he served for 26 years. Following law school at the University of Wyoming, he worked for Wyoming Supreme Court Chief Justice C. Stuart Brown, then served as the state’s assistant attorney general. Quiner is the father of one grown son and two grandsons.

This lecture is co-sponsored by the Center for Policy, Ethics, and Law, Henry H. Fowler Program and Turk Pre-Law

This event is free and open to the public, registration appreciated

Register Here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/do-values-matter-tickets-675428884977?aff=erellivmlt