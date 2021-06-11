× Expand Dr Pepper Park Dr Pepper Park

SHOW SCHEDULE: (Subject to change without notice)

Dr Pepper Park Shuttle sponsored by Downtown Roanoke, Inc. service begins from the Carilion Riverwalk Parking Garage at 5:45pm.

Final pick up is 10:05pm.

Gates Open at 6pm

Opening band TBD will play from 6:15pm-7:30pm

Van Halen Tribute: Completely Unchained will play around 7:45pm-9:45pm.

VIP Meet and Greet will take place at the VIP Patio (to the right of the stage) at 7:30pm. This is for VIP Skybox and VIP Patio guests

TIMES SUBJECT TO CHANGE WITHOUT NOTICE

COVID Precautions at the concert:

We wanted to update everyone on the special precautions we are taking during our events. If you have any questions, please email us at Info@DrPepperPark.com or call us at 540-206-2414.

-Additional hand washing stations at each event

-Guest temperature scans at the gate

-Touch free hand sanitizing stations throughout event space

-Our staff and volunteers will wear masks

-Guests are strongly encouraged to wear a mask

-COVID screening for all staff including temperature checks prior to working will be done prior to each employee's or volunteer's shift

-Touch free credit card payment option for tickets and beer/wine tickets (ATM is also on site)

-6 foot social distancing markers will be used at the front gate, bathrooms, beer ID station, beer tent, concessions and anywhere lines typically form

-Frequent cleaning and disinfecting of all common touch areas

-Touch free bag checks at the front gate

-2.3 acres outdoors and a limited capacity allows for ample space for guests to spread out

Tickets can be purchased at www.DrPepperPark.com.

You can also purchase them at the Bank of Botetourt Box Office on site the night of the concert. We accept cash or credit cards. We do have an ATM machine on site. Cash only in the VIP Skybox.

Outside food and beverages are NOT permitted. Please read our FAQ’s on DrPepperPark.com if you have other questions regarding our policies.

We do have an enforced designated smoking area at the venue.

PARKING: Please park at the Carilion Riverwalk Garage (beside Honeytree) and ride the FREE shuttle sponsored by Downtown Roanoke, Inc. It’s a very short ride that delivers you right to the front gate! You will see directional signage on South Jefferson when you get close.

The Bank of Botetourt box office opens on site at 5:45pm. Will call is located where tickets are sold at the entrance.

Seating-Bring your own or rent one of our chairs at the event.

Our beverages for the concert will include Pepsi products (Aquafina water), beer and wine from Blue Ridge Beverage.

FOOD: Bella Events Catering and Tinker Mountain Kettle Corn are our featured food vendors for the concert!

Van Halen Tribute: Completely Unchained

The #1 Van Halen tribute band in the country, is considered The most authentic Tribute to The Mighty VH!

The look, the sounds and most of all The FUN Van Halen created as one of the biggest rock bands in the world!

Completely Unchained delivers songs like Running With The Devil, Ain’t Talking ‘Bout Love, Dance The Night Away, Panama, Jump, Hot For Teacher, The Cradle Will Rock, Eruption & many more with the same attitude and creativity the way Van Halen did from 1978 – 1984!

Come out and see why Nobody does Van Halen like Completely Unchained!