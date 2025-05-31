× Expand Visit VBR

Virginia's Blue Ridge Restaurant Week

May 31 - June 8, 2025

It's time for a culinary metro mountain adventure in the Roanoke Region in Virginia's Blue Ridge! The VBR Restaurant Week will feature exciting menus and specials from participating restaurants throughout Virginia's Blue Ridge, which includes the cities of Roanoke and Salem, the towns of Vinton and Rocky Mount, and the counties of Botetourt, Franklin, and Roanoke.

VBR Restaurant Week is a celebration of local flavors, offering participants a unique opportunity to enjoy special menus, discounts, and promotions at participating restaurants. From fine dining to casual eats, the event will highlight the diverse range of culinary offerings in the region, while also supporting local businesses and the community.

So come hungry, bring friends, and let's all toast to a new tradition of taste in the Blue Ridge Mountains.

Participating Restaurants & Prices

Price points: Restaurants will offer meals from a selection of 3 different price points for lunch and dinner:

- Lunch: $10, $15, $20

- Dinner: $20, $30, $50

City of Roanoke

The following restaurants in the City of Roanoke will be participating in VBR Restaurant Week. Visit the City of Roanoke Economic Development website for a complete list of Restaurant Week menus and specials.

202 Social House

Alexander's

Beamer's 25

Billy's

Cardinal Cafe

Caribbica Soul

Cello Coffee House & Cafe

Corned Beef & Co. Bar and Grill

Crystal Spring Grocery Co.

Familia Argentina Restaurant

Famous Anthony's

Fortunato

Frankie Rowland's Steakhouse

Fruits & Roots

Gianni's

Jaybird Tavern

Kind Baking Company

Lucky

Martin's

Our Daily Bread Bakery & Bistro

Pancho Mexican Restaurant

The Pine Room at The Hotel Roanoke

Roanoke Weiner Stand

Rockfish Food & Wine

RT Smith's Deli

Show Pony

Sidecar

Six and Sky Rooftop Grille

Stock Bistro & Bar

Table 50

Tuco's Taqueria

The Vault at The Liberty Trust

Uncle D's

Wasena City Tap Room

Well Hung Vineyard

City of Salem

The following restaurants in the City of Salem will be participating in VBR Restaurant Week. Visit the City of Salem Website for a complete list of Restaurant Week menus and specials.

Brood

Famous Anthony's

Frank's Pizza

Frankie Rowland's Steakhouse

Gusto's Pizza

Mac and Bob's Restaurant

Our Daily Bread and Bistro

Botetourt County

The following restaurants in Botetourt County will be participating in VBR Restaurant Week. Visit the Shop Botetourt website for a complete list of Restaurant Week menus and specials.

1772 on Main & Rooftop

Angelle's Diner

Bella Pizza Italian Restaurant

Bellacino's Pizza & Grinders

Bryant Orchards Farm Market

Crooked Shoreline

Donnie D's Bagels & Deli

First XI Coffee Buchanan

Iron & Oar Grill

Moo Moo's Delights

Mrs. B's Restaurant & Bar

One Love Coffee House

Pancho Mexican Restaurant Daleville

Rodeo Chico

Three Lil' Pigs BBQ

Tizzone Wood-Fired Kitchen

Town Center Tap House

Franklin County & Rocky Mount

The following restaurants in Franklin County and the Town of Rocky Mount will be participating in VBR Restaurant Week. Visit the Franklin County Economic Development Website for a complete list of Restaurant Week menus and specials.

Country Barn Restaurant

Living Proof Beer Company

Mama Sarah's

Olde Towne Social House/The Alley Cat

Rocky Mount Burger Company

Roanoke County

The following restaurants in Roanoke County will be participating in VBR Restaurant Week. Visit the Roanoke County Economic Development website for a complete list of Restaurant Week menus and specials.

Bellacino's

Famous Anthony's

Hollywood's Restaurant & Bakery

OTH Chophouse

Sycamore Station

Treehouse Tavern

Town of Vinton

The following restaurants in the Town of Vinton will be participating in VBR Restaurant Week. Visit the Town of Vinton website for a complete list of Restaurant Week menus and specials.