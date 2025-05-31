VBR Restaurant Week
Virginia's Blue Ridge Restaurant Week
May 31 - June 8, 2025
It's time for a culinary metro mountain adventure in the Roanoke Region in Virginia's Blue Ridge! The VBR Restaurant Week will feature exciting menus and specials from participating restaurants throughout Virginia's Blue Ridge, which includes the cities of Roanoke and Salem, the towns of Vinton and Rocky Mount, and the counties of Botetourt, Franklin, and Roanoke.
VBR Restaurant Week is a celebration of local flavors, offering participants a unique opportunity to enjoy special menus, discounts, and promotions at participating restaurants. From fine dining to casual eats, the event will highlight the diverse range of culinary offerings in the region, while also supporting local businesses and the community.
So come hungry, bring friends, and let's all toast to a new tradition of taste in the Blue Ridge Mountains.
Participating Restaurants & Prices
Price points: Restaurants will offer meals from a selection of 3 different price points for lunch and dinner:
- Lunch: $10, $15, $20
- Dinner: $20, $30, $50
City of Roanoke
The following restaurants in the City of Roanoke will be participating in VBR Restaurant Week. Visit the City of Roanoke Economic Development website for a complete list of Restaurant Week menus and specials.
- 202 Social House
- Alexander's
- Beamer's 25
- Billy's
- Cardinal Cafe
- Caribbica Soul
- Cello Coffee House & Cafe
- Corned Beef & Co. Bar and Grill
- Crystal Spring Grocery Co.
- Familia Argentina Restaurant
- Famous Anthony's
- Fortunato
- Frankie Rowland's Steakhouse
- Fruits & Roots
- Gianni's
- Jaybird Tavern
- Kind Baking Company
- Lucky
- Martin's
- Our Daily Bread Bakery & Bistro
- Pancho Mexican Restaurant
- The Pine Room at The Hotel Roanoke
- Roanoke Weiner Stand
- Rockfish Food & Wine
- RT Smith's Deli
- Show Pony
- Sidecar
- Six and Sky Rooftop Grille
- Stock Bistro & Bar
- Table 50
- Tuco's Taqueria
- The Vault at The Liberty Trust
- Uncle D's
- Wasena City Tap Room
- Well Hung Vineyard
City of Salem
The following restaurants in the City of Salem will be participating in VBR Restaurant Week. Visit the City of Salem Website for a complete list of Restaurant Week menus and specials.
- Brood
- Famous Anthony's
- Frank's Pizza
- Frankie Rowland's Steakhouse
- Gusto's Pizza
- Mac and Bob's Restaurant
- Our Daily Bread and Bistro
Botetourt County
The following restaurants in Botetourt County will be participating in VBR Restaurant Week. Visit the Shop Botetourt website for a complete list of Restaurant Week menus and specials.
- 1772 on Main & Rooftop
- Angelle's Diner
- Bella Pizza Italian Restaurant
- Bellacino's Pizza & Grinders
- Bryant Orchards Farm Market
- Crooked Shoreline
- Donnie D's Bagels & Deli
- First XI Coffee Buchanan
- Iron & Oar Grill
- Moo Moo's Delights
- Mrs. B's Restaurant & Bar
- One Love Coffee House
- Pancho Mexican Restaurant Daleville
- Rodeo Chico
- Three Lil' Pigs BBQ
- Tizzone Wood-Fired Kitchen
- Town Center Tap House
Franklin County & Rocky Mount
The following restaurants in Franklin County and the Town of Rocky Mount will be participating in VBR Restaurant Week. Visit the Franklin County Economic Development Website for a complete list of Restaurant Week menus and specials.
- Country Barn Restaurant
- Living Proof Beer Company
- Mama Sarah's
- Olde Towne Social House/The Alley Cat
- Rocky Mount Burger Company
Roanoke County
The following restaurants in Roanoke County will be participating in VBR Restaurant Week. Visit the Roanoke County Economic Development website for a complete list of Restaurant Week menus and specials.
- Bellacino's
- Famous Anthony's
- Hollywood's Restaurant & Bakery
- OTH Chophouse
- Sycamore Station
- Treehouse Tavern
Town of Vinton
The following restaurants in the Town of Vinton will be participating in VBR Restaurant Week. Visit the Town of Vinton website for a complete list of Restaurant Week menus and specials.
- Absolutely Delicious
- Our Daily Bread Bakery & Bistro, Vinton
- Pancho Mexican Restaurant
- Pok-E-Joe's BBQ
- Pollard 107 South
- Renee's Family Restaurant