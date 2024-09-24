× Expand The Hotel Roanoke & Conference Center

VEGAS MEETS VIRGINIA DINNER SHOWS

Starring Las Vegas Entertainer Tyrone Fox

September 24 | October 29 | December 10

$75 per guest (plus tax and gratuity) | 6 p.m.

Step into a night of nostalgia and sophistication as the award-winning Las Vegas entertainer TFox takes center stage at The Regency Room for the inaugural Vegas Meets Virginia Dinner Show. With over 20 years of dazzling audiences in Las Vegas, TFox brings a vibrant mix of high energy, musical brilliance, and timeless style. Delight in his masterful renditions of classics from music icons such as Nat King Cole, Curtis Mayfield, Ron Isley, Prince, Teddy Pendergrass, Isaac Hayes, Frank Sinatra, and more.

This exceptional evening features two captivating sets by TFox, paired with a delectable, award-winning four-course meal amidst the elegant ambiance of The Regency Room. Immerse yourself in a night where stellar music meets gourmet dining for an unforgettable experience. Secure your reservation now for an evening of extraordinary entertainment and culinary excellence. $75 per guest (plus tax and gratuity). For reservations, please call 540.853.8280 or email us here.