THE VELVETEEN RABBIT

Roanoke Children's Theatre 541 Luck Avenue SW, Roanoke, Virginia 24016

The Velveteen Rabbit

OCTOBER 4-6, 2019

Book by: James Still

Based on the book by: Margery Williams

Music by: Jimmy Roberts

The most modest toy in the nursery, The Velveteen Rabbit, longs to become “real.” Moving between the worlds of imagination and reality, this musical is sprinkled with songs and a beautiful storyline guaranteed to make our audiences laugh and cry. This classic story of identity and transformation reveals what it means to be a loyal friend.

FRIDAY, October 4 - 7PM

SATURDAY, October 5 - 3PM

SUNDAY, October 6 - 3PM

Roanoke Children's Theatre 541 Luck Avenue SW, Roanoke, Virginia 24016
