THE VELVETEEN RABBIT
Roanoke Children's Theatre 541 Luck Avenue SW, Roanoke, Virginia 24016
Roanoke Children's Theatre
The Velveteen Rabbit at Roanoke Children's TheatreOctober 4-6, 2019
The Velveteen Rabbit
OCTOBER 4-6, 2019
Book by: James Still
Based on the book by: Margery Williams
Music by: Jimmy Roberts
The most modest toy in the nursery, The Velveteen Rabbit, longs to become “real.” Moving between the worlds of imagination and reality, this musical is sprinkled with songs and a beautiful storyline guaranteed to make our audiences laugh and cry. This classic story of identity and transformation reveals what it means to be a loyal friend.
FRIDAY, October 4 - 7PM
SATURDAY, October 5 - 3PM
SUNDAY, October 6 - 3PM