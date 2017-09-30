Roanoke Moose Lodge #284 is hosting a Vendor Fair & Craft Show on Saturday September 30, 2017. The event will run from 10:00am -3:00pm. Come on out and get a head start on holiday shopping. We will have everything from Mary Kay and Scentsy to wood working and jewelry. Super Kicks will also be on site doing demonstrations and passing out information about classes. Please bring your children. This is a family friendly event. The Roanoke Moose Lodge will be selling food and beverages. Also the Women of the Moose will be having a bake sale. There's something for everyone here! Free Parking. No admission Fee.