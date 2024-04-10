Veracruz to Virginia
The Floyd Country Store 206 South Locust Street , Floyd, Virginia 24091
Live at The Floyd Country Store - Admission is free, reservation is required (available on our website)
Veracruz to Virginia is a special night of Mexican/Appalachian inspired Mexican music featuring Virginia based Lua Project and Veracruz based Los Vega. In partnership with the American Musicological Society and Duke University. Supported by The National Endowment for Humanities.
