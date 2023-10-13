Victor Wooten & the Wooten Brothers

× Expand Jefferson Center

For over four decades, the Wooten Brothers have been recognized as some of the most innovative musicians in existence and are collectively known as one of the most talented and dynamic band of brothers the world has ever known. Since they were young, the five brothers have been a musical tour-de-force redefining the limits of jazz, funk, soul, R&B, rock, and bluegrass. This will be the brothers’ first tour together as a band since the untimely death of their saxophone-playing brother Rudy a few years ago.

Victor, bass guitar/vocals; Joseph, keyboards/vocals; Roy, percussion/vocals; and Regi, guitars/vocals.

Tickets:

Bronze: $25

Silver: $30

Gold: $35

Platinum: $45

Premium Loge: $60