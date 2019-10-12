VIEUX FARKA TOURE

“The son of Malian music royalty, the legendary Ali Farka Toure, Vieux Farka Touré is often referred to as the Hendrix of the Sahara, a title meant more to convey the point that the man is a brilliant guitarist than to suggest that there's anything remotely Hendrix-esque about his playing (which there isn't). He's an altogether different kind of awe-inspiring.

“His playing is clean, fast and fluid, notes arriving in flurries. And a recent performance with his world-music trio afforded the guitarist ample opportunity to show you just how fast and fluid he can be. Before his set was through, he had the crowd singing along in African to one song and dancing wildly to his closing number.” —AZ Central