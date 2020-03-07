Village Table Grand Opening

× Expand Shiza Manzoor Ask not what your country can do for you— ask what's for lunch.

Thee Draper Village is hosting the public grand opening of The Village Table (3054 Greenbriar Rd.) on Saturday, March 7th from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Enjoy a coffee tasting from Dark Hollow Micro Roasters and live entertainment from New River Valley Regional Theatre!

Come try our new menu that features supper items such as slow roasted beef, veggies, meatloaf, old family recipes at times to honor the memories behind those dishes, and so much more to choose from like soups, sandwiches, and a variety of sweets! Vegetarian and Gluten-Free options will also be available.

Please join us in celebrating the opening of our new restaurant!