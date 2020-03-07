Village Table Grand Opening

to Google Calendar - Village Table Grand Opening - 2020-03-07 11:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Village Table Grand Opening - 2020-03-07 11:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Village Table Grand Opening - 2020-03-07 11:00:00 iCalendar - Village Table Grand Opening - 2020-03-07 11:00:00

Draper Mercantile & Trading Company 3054 Greenbriar Road, Draper, Virginia 24324

Thee Draper Village is hosting the public grand opening of The Village Table (3054 Greenbriar Rd.) on Saturday, March 7th from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Enjoy a coffee tasting from Dark Hollow Micro Roasters and live entertainment from New River Valley Regional Theatre!

Come try our new menu that features supper items such as slow roasted beef, veggies, meatloaf, old family recipes at times to honor the memories behind those dishes, and so much more to choose from like soups, sandwiches, and a variety of sweets! Vegetarian and Gluten-Free options will also be available.

Please join us in celebrating the opening of our new restaurant!

Info

Draper Mercantile & Trading Company 3054 Greenbriar Road, Draper, Virginia 24324
Food & Drink, Kids & Family, Theater & Dance
to Google Calendar - Village Table Grand Opening - 2020-03-07 11:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Village Table Grand Opening - 2020-03-07 11:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Village Table Grand Opening - 2020-03-07 11:00:00 iCalendar - Village Table Grand Opening - 2020-03-07 11:00:00