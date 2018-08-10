Vince Gill

After working in the industry for more than 40 years and selling over 26 million albums, Gill is one the most successful musicians and guitarists of his time. Gill recently released the record Down To My Last Bad Habit, of which he wrote/co-wrote, co-produced and is a featured musician on all 12 songs.

Gill achieved his big breakthrough with “When I Call Your Name,” which won the Country Music Association’s Single of the Year award. Since then, he has won 17 more CMA honors, including Song of the Year four times – making him the most-awarded artist in that category in CMA history. Since 1990, Gill has received 21 Grammy® Award and has sold more than 26 million albums. The Academy of Country Music has handed Gill 8 awards, including their prestigious “The Home Depot Humanitarian Award” and the “Career Achievement Award.” Gill was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 2007. He is also a member of the Grand Ole Opry. In August 2012, Gill was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. He is a member of the six-time Grammy-winning band The Time Jumpers; Rounder Records released the band’s second studio album, Kid Sister, in 2016.

