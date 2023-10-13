Vince Herman w/ Airshow

× Expand 5 Points Music Sanctuary

DOORS: 6:30p | SHOW 8:00p

Y'all get excited! Jamgrass pioneer Vince Herman (of Leftover Salmon) graces The Sanctuary stage with his band and a fresh solo album. High-flying jam band Airshow open the night.

Vince Herman wasn’t thinking about making a solo record when he decided to take to the highway in August 2020.

“During the pandemic, I got an RV and just decided to have my own bubble and drive around the country,” he explains.

The longtime co-leader of the popular and pioneering jamgrass band Leftover Salmon was on the road for around five months and spent a month and a half of it in Nashville. It was there he bumped into some old friends who helped set him on a course that led to Enjoy the Ride, his first-ever solo album in 30 years of making records.

Airshow is a high-flying jamband based in Nashville that’s sure to soar to the top of every music fans priority list this year.

FOOD TRUCK: Paper Dragon Foods

5 Points Music Foundation is recognized 501c3 whose mission is to pursue the power of sound through live events that support access to music therapy, hearing loss advocacy, and accessibility initiatives. Read our story here.