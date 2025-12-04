× Expand Vinton Area Chamber of Commerce

Join us for the Annual Vinton Christmas Parade on Thursday, December 4, 2025, at 7:00 PM in downtown Vinton, Virginia. Experience the festive spirit with illuminated floats, marching bands, and a special appearance by Santa Claus. The parade will be followed by entertainment, refreshments, and photos with Santa. Admission is free, and ample parking is available throughout downtown. Bring your family and friends to celebrate the holiday season with our vibrant community. We look forward to seeing you there!

Find the vendor application at https://www.vintonchamber.com/event-forms/

Please remember ONLY the Vinton Area Chamber of Commerce accepts vendor applications and fees for our events.