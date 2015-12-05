Vinton Christmas Parade Share:

At 6:00 pm, pre-parade activities start with the lighting of the Town’s Christmas tree at the Municipal Building on Pollard St. There is also music and entertainment. At 7:00 pm, the parade starts on Gus Nick Blvd., winds thru town and finishes on Washington Ave at the Vinton War Memorial. There are usually 6-8 marching bands with as many as 70- 80 entries of civic groups, churches, businesses featuring about 30 floats. After the parade, children and their families can enjoy a Holiday Open House at the Vinton War Memorial with entertainment and refreshments, A visit with Santa and children’s craft activities.