Vinton Christmas Parade

Annual Christmas parade over 100 entries.

The Parade that kicks off the holiday season!

6PM- Tree lighting ceremony and entertainment at the Vinton Municipal Building

7PM Parade

Parade ends at the The Vinton Farmers' Market where you can visit and have pictures taken with Santa and Mrs. Claus while enjoying refreshments and entertainment. 

Twin Creeks Brewery and many other downtown Vinton Businesses will be open late as well. 

