Blending pop sensibilities with classical chops and folk traditions, “Violet Bell puts an avant-garde twist on traditional roots music” (INDY Week). This “elegant marriage of strings and vocals” is “delicate yet powerful,” (Encore Magazine) breathing new life into the traditional Americana sound. Singer-songwriter Lizzy Ross “channels the spirit of Eva Cassidy,” while multi-instrumentalist Omar Ruiz-Lopez’s violin performance is “chocolate,” resulting in an undeniable onstage chemistry that captivates audiences of all ages (WoodSongs Old-Time Radio Show).