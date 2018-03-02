VIR Benefits Victory Junction with Spring Open House and Charity Laps

VIRginia International Raceway is hosting its annual Open House and Charity Laps to benefit Victory Junction, a camp for children with serious medical conditions, Friday, March 2. Community members can participate by driving their own car or motorcycle on the historic 3.27-mile full course for 20 minutes with a donation of just $25. Additionally, guests can get in the passenger seat for ride-alongs for $15. All proceeds benefit Victory Junction, a nonprofit that enriches the lives of children with chronic medical conditions or serious illness by providing life-changing camp experiences in a medically sound environment, at no cost to the camper or their family.

Gates open to the public at 8 a.m. and will close at 5 p.m. For more information on VIR, visit www.virnow.com.