VIR Benefits Victory Junction with Spring Open House and Charity Laps
Virginia International Raceway 1245 Pine Tree Road, Alton, Virginia 24520
VIRginia International Raceway is hosting its annual Open House and Charity Laps to benefit Victory Junction, a camp for children with serious medical conditions, Friday, March 2. Community members can participate by driving their own car or motorcycle on the historic 3.27-mile full course for 20 minutes with a donation of just $25. Additionally, guests can get in the passenger seat for ride-alongs for $15. All proceeds benefit Victory Junction, a nonprofit that enriches the lives of children with chronic medical conditions or serious illness by providing life-changing camp experiences in a medically sound environment, at no cost to the camper or their family.
Gates open to the public at 8 a.m. and will close at 5 p.m. For more information on VIR, visit www.virnow.com.