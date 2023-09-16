× Expand Virginia's Blue Ridge Go Cross Presented by Deschutes Brewery

Virginia’s Blue Ridge Go Cross Cyclocross Race returns as a 2-day UCI and is now part of the USCX race series. Professional and amateur cyclists from all over the world will be headed back to the Roanoke Region this fall to race at Fallon Park, Virginia’s only permanent cyclocross course. This year’s event will also feature a “Bluegrass” theme with live music, Deschutes beer, tailgating parties, the infamous beer relay, food trucks and more. Please join us for a weekend of celebrating all things Blue Ridge…beer, bikes, and blue grass!