Virginia’s Blue Ridge Go Cross Cyclocross Race

to

Fallon Park Roanoke, Virginia

Virginia’s Blue Ridge Go Cross Cyclocross Race returns as a 2-day UCI and is now part of the USCX race series. Professional and amateur cyclists from all over the world will be headed back to the Roanoke Region this fall to race at Fallon Park, Virginia’s only permanent cyclocross course. This year’s event will also feature a “Bluegrass” theme with live music, Deschutes beer, tailgating parties, the infamous beer relay, food trucks and more. Please join us for a weekend of celebrating all things Blue Ridge…beer, bikes, and blue grass!

Info

Fallon Park Roanoke, Virginia
Sports
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Virginia’s Blue Ridge Go Cross Cyclocross Race - 2023-09-16 00:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Virginia’s Blue Ridge Go Cross Cyclocross Race - 2023-09-16 00:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Virginia’s Blue Ridge Go Cross Cyclocross Race - 2023-09-16 00:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Virginia’s Blue Ridge Go Cross Cyclocross Race - 2023-09-16 00:00:00 ical