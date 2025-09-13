× Expand Virginia’s Blue Ridge Go Cross Cyclocross Race

Virginia’s Blue Ridge Go Cross Cyclocross Race returns as a 2-day UCI C1/C2 cyclocross event. Professional and amateur cyclists from all over the world converge on Fallon Park, Virginia’s only permanent cyclocross course and gem in the center of Virginia’s Blue Ridge.

Friday: Course preview and fun at Fallon Park

Saturday: C1 Racing, Free Lil Belgians Race, Expo, Food & Beer

Sunday: C2 Racing, Free Lil Belgians Race, Expo, Food & Beer

Races #1 & #2 of the Trek USCX Series

Tour the nation’s premiere cyclocross races in a four-week series celebrating the sport and its incredible spirit. The Trek USCX Series starts here in Roanoke, VA at Go Cross, then continues on to:

Rochester Cyclocross - Sept 19-21

Charm City Cross - Sept 27 & 28

Trek CX Cup - Oct 3-5

What is cyclocross racing?

Picture mud-splattered cyclists running up hills with bikes flung over their shoulders. Riders smoothly dismounting, leaping over barriers, then jumping back on. Loud cheers, the clanging of cowbells, camaraderie and fun. Cyclocross courses are typically 1.5-2 miles off-road, although may include pavement and include a variety of riding surfaces and obstacles including grass, dirt, mud pits, gravel pits, sand, stairs, barriers and a slew of other creative combinations. The races are based on a set time (measured by numbers of laps), not distance. Depending on your category, a race can be as quick as 30 minutes (for beginners), or as long as 60 minutes (for pros). Race officials will see how quickly riders complete the first laps before deciding how many total laps will be completed.

For more information watch these helpful videos:

A Day in the Life: Racing Cyclocross

How to Ride Cyclocross - An Introduction For Road Riders

Spectators Guide to Cyclocross

This style of race is designed to entertain rowdy crowds with epic wipe outs and heckling encouraged. New Belgium Brewing and colorful commentators will make this event fun for racers and spectators alike.