Virginia Children's Theatre presents "Beauty and the Beast"

Next up, we bring you a “tale as old as time” that will delight audiences for the 2022 holiday season. A young woman living in a provincial town, trades her father’s freedom for her own and is imprisoned in a castle. A young prince trapped under an enchanted spell, must learn to love and be loved so he can be transformed into his former self. Time is running out; if he cannot learn his lesson then he and his household will be doomed for all of eternity. Singing objects, magic and an unlikely love story will capture the attention of the whole family in the spellbinding story of Beauty and the Beast.