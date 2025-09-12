Virginia Chili Blues & Brews Festival - Friday Night Kickoff – FREE

× Expand Standout Arts Virginia Chili Blues & Brews Festival - Friday Night Kickoff

Start the weekend early with our Friday Night Kickoff Party on September 12 - featuring free live music at Delly Up! and The Green Leaf Grill in downtown Waynesboro.

No ticket or cover charge is required for Friday’s performances. Just show up, grab a drink, and enjoy!

- 4:00 – 6:00 PM: Alex Arbaugh at Delly Up!

- 6:00 – 8:00 PM: Joe Pettus (solo acoustic) at The Green Leaf Grill