Virginia Chili Blues & Brews Festival - Friday Night Kickoff – FREE

The Wayne Theatre 521 W. Main Street , City of Waynesboro, Virginia 22980
Virginia Chili Blues & Brews Festival - Friday Night Kickoff
Join us Friday evening, September 12th, for two free live shows at local Main Street venues — no ticket or cover charge required! Grab a drink, enjoy the vibe, and ease into a weekend of music, flavor, and fun.
- 4:00 – 6:00 PM: Alex Arbaugh at Delly Up!
- 6:00 – 8:00 PM: Joe Pettus (solo acoustic) at The Green Leaf Grill