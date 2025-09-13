× Expand Standout Arts Virginia Chili Blues & Brews Festival - Saturday Festival (Lumos Plaza)

15th Annual Virginia Chili, Blues & Brews Festival

Lumos Plaza

Beautiful Downtown Waynesboro, VA

Presented by the Wayne Theatre and now in its 15th year, the Virginia Chili, Blues & Brews Festival brings together chili lovers, craft beer fans, and blues enthusiasts for one spectacular weekend in the heart of the Blue Ridge Mountains.

This beloved event draws 3,000+ attendees each year to Lumos Plaza for hot chili, cool brews, and sizzling blues — all in support of arts education and community programming through the Wayne Theatre.

Craft Beers & Community Fun

Enjoy a wide selection of craft beers from local and regional breweries — plus food trucks, artisan vendors, and interactive fun for all ages.

Support the Arts & Community

All proceeds benefit the Wayne Theatre and its Studio Wayne Arts Education programs. Your participation helps sustain live arts, youth programming, and community engagement for all ages in Waynesboro and the surrounding region.

Join us for hot chili, hot tunes, and cold brews — all in the heart of the Blue Ridge!

2025 Performer Lineup

- 1:00 – 2:30 PM: Fatty Lumpkin & The Love Hogs

- 2:50 – 4:10 PM: KC & the Blues Revue

- 4:30 – 6:00 PM: The Mojo Parker Band

- 6:30 – 8:00 PM: The Nighthawks