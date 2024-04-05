Virginia Conference on Race

× Expand Roanoke College

The conference is an annual event that includes a keynote speaker and a student conference with both undergraduate and graduate students presenting on topics of race and anti-racism activism.

The goal of this conference is to amplify voices in race studies in our community of critical intellectuals as a way to engage in thoughtful, productive conversations about race. The event is free and open to the public. We especially welcome students, faculty and staff from Roanoke College, folks from neighboring higher education institutions, and members of the Roanoke Valley community.

Registration starts at 9:00 a.m.

The first panel starts at 9:40 a.m.