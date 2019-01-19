× Expand VirginiaSpirits.org Come join us for the Virginia Craft Spirits Roadshow on January 19, 2019!

Calling all lovers of local spirits! Come join us for the Virginia Craft Spirits Roadshow at the Hotel Roanoke & Conference Center in Roanoke, Virginia, on Saturday, January 19th from 12-5pm. Tickets will include all samples of artisan spirits as well as craft cocktails from numerous Virginia distilleries, as well as local brews! Purchase any bottles you enjoy to take home (we’ll store them at our concierge station while you enjoy the event).

Guests can sip on spirits neat and also enjoy those same spirits as craft cocktails while engaging with Virginia distillers firsthand.