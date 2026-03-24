× Expand Standout Arts Virginia Declaration of Rights

The Virginia Declaration of Rights was the inspiration for part of the Declaration of Independence. Virginia’s Fifth Revolutionary Convention created a committee to produce a declaration of rights following a resolution passed on May 15, 1776 for Virginia to declare independence at the Second Continental Congress. Written largely by George Mason, the document was adopted unanimously by the Convention on June 12, 1776.

Join the Frontier Culture Museum as we discuss the documents that influenced, and were influenced by, the Virginia Declaration of Rights. Our talented tailors and seamstresses will be making the first Virginia flag of the Revolution. Try your hand at writing an important 18th century document with penmanship lessons.

This is a general admission event and is included in the annual pass.

Adults - $12

Senior - $9

Students – 13 to college $11.00

Child – 6 to 12 - $7

Under 6 – Free