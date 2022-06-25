Virginia Music Collectors Show

Baymont Inn 179 Sheraton Dr., Salem, Virginia 24153

Come shop at the biggest vinyl record store in Virginia-for one day only on June 25, 2022, in Salem VA at the Baymont Inn, 179 Sheraton Drive. This event is for music lovers and vinyl collectors, and features over 35 tables full of rare vinyl albums and 45, plus CDs, music DVDs, memorabilia and more ... 10am-4pm. admission $2.00

Info

Baymont Inn 179 Sheraton Dr., Salem, Virginia 24153
Festivals & Fairs, Leisure & Recreation, This & That
7049969945
Google Calendar - Virginia Music Collectors Show - 2022-06-25 00:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Virginia Music Collectors Show - 2022-06-25 00:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Virginia Music Collectors Show - 2022-06-25 00:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Virginia Music Collectors Show - 2022-06-25 00:00:00 ical