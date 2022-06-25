Virginia Music Collectors Show

× Expand Greg Neal Baby and records

Come shop at the biggest vinyl record store in Virginia-for one day only on June 25, 2022, in Salem VA at the Baymont Inn, 179 Sheraton Drive. This event is for music lovers and vinyl collectors, and features over 35 tables full of rare vinyl albums and 45, plus CDs, music DVDs, memorabilia and more ... 10am-4pm. admission $2.00