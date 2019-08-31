Virginia's Blue Ridge GO Cross Race presented by Deschutes Brewery

Professional cyclists from around the country will once again converge on Virginia’s Blue Ridge for the chance to get their hands on a $10,000 total purse at the two-day C2 UCI and USA Cycling season opener. Virginia’s Blue Ridge GO Cross presented by Deschutes Brewery in Roanoke, Virginia will be held at Fallon Park Cyclocross Course on Aug. 31-Sept. 1, 2019 (Labor Day Weekend).

Spectators and riders that attended the 2018 events were blown away by the professionalism and scale of the first time UCI event. Kerry Werner, the first place elite male finisher at Go Cross 2018, went on to represent the US at the World Championship race. In 2019, the race organizers hope to continue attracting top racers from around the world, and showcase the sport of cyclocross in the Mid-Atlantic.

