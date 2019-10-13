​Start/Finish: Ballast Point Brewing Company, 555 International Pkwy, Daleville, VA 24083

The Ride: Gran Fondo is an Italian term meaning "big ride." The Virginia's Blue Ridge Gran Fondo will feature three different routes -- 30, 50, and 80 miles. Each route has been carefully created to showcase Botetourt's County's rich scenic beauty and it's warm & welcoming communities. Riders will enjoy the area's natural beauty including the rolling terrain, open farmland, forested mountains, and the James River. Each route will also feature memorable aid stations and charming small towns. The start/finish will be at Ballast Point Brewing Company in Daleville, which will have a post-ride vibe you won't want to miss.

The VBR Gran Fondo is a non-competitive event, although each rider's finishing time will be recorded.

The Routes:

The Valley Ride (33 miles) -- improved for 2019!

After leaving Ballast Point, you will experience Botetourt's rolling hills and open countryside on your way to Fincastle and the first aid station at Mile 16. From Fincastle, you'll roll over scenic back roads toward the Blue Ridge before turning toward Troutville on the Bike 76 route. Another aid station awaits you on your way back to Ballast Point.