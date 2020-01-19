Virginia's Blue Ridge hosts Dream Bowl Weekend
Salem Stadium 1008 Texas St, Salem, Virginia 24153
COME SEE TOMORROW’S NFL STARS TODAY!
NCAA AND HBCU COLLEGE SENIORS PLAYING REAL NFL-STYLE FOOTBALL IN FRONT OF
FORMER NFL PLAYERS & PROFESSIONAL SCOUTS RIGHT HERE IN ROANOKE VALLEY.
Salem Football Stadium
HBCU KICKOFF 1/19/20 AT 1:00 PM
DREAM BOWL KICKOFF 1/20/20 AT NOON
MLK Weekend Events Include:
• Tribute to Martin Luther King, Jr.
• Family Friendly Activities
• Celebration of our Armed Forces and Military Veterans
TICKETS ONLY $10 FOR ADULTS AND $5 FOR CHILDREN
FOR INFORMATION PLEASE VISIT WWW.DREAMBOWL.NET WWW.HBCUSOABOWL.COM
CESM will honor this holiday weekend through its football and family-oriented activities to commemorate the diverse culture, traditions, and community created by our national love for the game of football.