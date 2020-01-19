Virginia's Blue Ridge hosts Dream Bowl Weekend

to Google Calendar - Virginia's Blue Ridge hosts Dream Bowl Weekend - 2020-01-19 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Virginia's Blue Ridge hosts Dream Bowl Weekend - 2020-01-19 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Virginia's Blue Ridge hosts Dream Bowl Weekend - 2020-01-19 00:00:00 iCalendar - Virginia's Blue Ridge hosts Dream Bowl Weekend - 2020-01-19 00:00:00

Salem Stadium 1008 Texas St, Salem, Virginia 24153

COME SEE TOMORROW’S NFL STARS TODAY!

NCAA AND HBCU COLLEGE SENIORS PLAYING REAL NFL-STYLE FOOTBALL IN FRONT OF

FORMER NFL PLAYERS & PROFESSIONAL SCOUTS RIGHT HERE IN ROANOKE VALLEY.

Salem Football Stadium

HBCU KICKOFF 1/19/20 AT 1:00 PM

DREAM BOWL KICKOFF 1/20/20 AT NOON

MLK Weekend Events Include:

• Tribute to Martin Luther King, Jr.

• Family Friendly Activities

• Celebration of our Armed Forces and Military Veterans

TICKETS ONLY $10 FOR ADULTS AND $5 FOR CHILDREN

FOR INFORMATION PLEASE VISIT WWW.DREAMBOWL.NET WWW.HBCUSOABOWL.COM

CESM will honor this holiday weekend through its football and family-oriented activities to commemorate the diverse culture, traditions, and community created by our national love for the game of football.

Info

Salem Stadium 1008 Texas St, Salem, Virginia 24153 View Map
to Google Calendar - Virginia's Blue Ridge hosts Dream Bowl Weekend - 2020-01-19 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Virginia's Blue Ridge hosts Dream Bowl Weekend - 2020-01-19 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Virginia's Blue Ridge hosts Dream Bowl Weekend - 2020-01-19 00:00:00 iCalendar - Virginia's Blue Ridge hosts Dream Bowl Weekend - 2020-01-19 00:00:00